Prince Joachim hurt by Queen Margrethe for mistreating kids

Danish Prince Joachim expresses his sadness over his children being denied the title of Prince and Princess.

Queen Margrethe’s decision came with only “five days notice,” he tells Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

He declines to elaborate on how the decision has affected his relationship with his mother.

Advertisement

The fact that Queen Margrethe, the children’s own grandmother, is “mistreating” them hurts Prince Joachim. The Danish Prince, who is sixth in line to the throne, expresses his sadness over the denial of his children’s right to the titles of “Prince” and “Princess.”

Joachim is the father of the children Athena and the sons Nikolai, Felix, and Henrik.

“We are all very sad”, he tells the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that.

“They find themselves in a situation they do not understand.”

The Prince declined to elaborate further when asked how the choice had affected his relationship with his mother.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I need to elaborate here,” he replied.

The monarch further said that his mother’s news came with only “five days notice.”

“In May, I was presented with a plan, which basically stated that when the children each turned 25, it would happen,” he recalled.

Also Read Queen Margrethe doesn’t return royal tiles despite feeling ‘sorry’ The Danish queen recently stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their...