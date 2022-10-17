Advertisement
Prince William fumes over ‘The Crown’ for profiting on Diana’s interview

  • The Crown will reenact Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.
  • Prince William has previously stated that the interview should never be aired again.
  • Former royal butler Harold Grant has shared his thoughts on the subject in an interview with GB News.
The Crown, Netflix’s royal series, is making headlines yet again for its controversial depiction of Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Prior to its release, royal sources revealed that Prince William, who stated emphatically that the interview should never be aired again,’ believes the streaming channeling is profiteering from his mother’s interview.

While Season 5 of The Crown will soon reenact the interview, former royal butler Harold Grant has shared his thoughts on the subject.

In reference to the upcoming episode of the series, GB News host Nana Akua asked Grant, “They’re having a real time of it.” I mean, have you watched The Crown?”

“I’ve, because I was actually involved in the competition a few years ago and they asked if I would watch couple of episodes and I found it little bit frustrating,” said Grant.

“Because there’s a bits of it that obviously are somewhat accurate and there’s other bits that are not,” he noted.

“So it’s kind of based on I suppose fact and fiction, I think that the big thing about it isn’t it?” Grant asked the host.

“Well, so they’re using the interview, which obviously William was very upset about and we in this country decided we’re not going to use it anymore isn’t that right he’s in. And I agree with him because it’s a trauma, you don’t want to keep saying that,” Akua responded.

“It is difficult for them as family obviously as you don’t want to be repeating history,” concluded Grant.

Season 5 of The Crown will be available on Netflix in November.

