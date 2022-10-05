Prince William gets emotional during first speech as Prince of Wales

Prince William made his first public appearance as Prince of Wales on Tuesday.

He addressed the United for Wildlife’s worldwide summit at the Science Museum in London.

His speech came after Welshman Trystan Gruffyd started an online campaign to abolish “Prince of Wales”.

Advertisement

In the face of criticism of his new royal duty, the Prince of Wales, Prince William gave his first statement as his new title while appearing to be quite upset.

Tuesday at the Science Museum in London, William addressed the United for Wildlife (UfW) worldwide summit and remarked, “I’m delighted you could all join us today.”

The newly crowned Prince of Wales went on: “It’s heartening to see so many familiar faces whilst welcoming many new ones as well. You being here is a testament to how far United for Wildlife has grown.

“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets. It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and my grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.

“In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do. I take great comfort, then, from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade.”

Prince William made his remark after Welshman Trystan Gruffyd started an online campaign to abolish the title “Prince of Wales.”

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles III pays Prince William £700,000 in rent Prince William pays his father to rent for Highgrove House in Gloucestershire....