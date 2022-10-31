Prince William & Kate Middleton react on stampede in South Korea

Prince William & Kate Middleton react at a stampede in South Korea.

Stampede and mob surge claimed the lives of up to 150 individuals.

The parents, families, and loved ones of those who lost their lives in South Korea received messages of love and prayers from Prince William & Kate Middleton.

In the capital of South Korea, a stampede and mob surge claimed the lives of up to 150 individuals; the reason of the incident is yet unknown.

Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2022

For the first significant Halloween celebration since the majority of Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, tens of thousands of people, largely young people dressed in elaborate costumes, came on the district Saturday night.

