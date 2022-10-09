Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton receives backlash for their new titles

Prince William, Kate Middleton receives backlash for their new titles

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton receives backlash for their new titles

Prince William, Kate Middleton receives backlash for their new titles

Advertisement
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton have been given the titles Prince and Princess of Wales.
  • But Gwynedd Council has voted to keep William “off Welsh soil”.
  • They view him as an example of English “oppression”
Advertisement

Reactions to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new titles have been negative. A day after assuming the throne, King Charles III gave the Cambridge couple the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

But the people of Northern Wales have disagreed with this choice. The council decided that William should be kept “off Welsh soil” because they view him as an example of English “oppression.”

A council representative told the Mail Online: “The proposal that Gwynedd Council express its opposition to the continuation of the title of “Prince of Wales” and ask the pertinent authorities to formally consult with the people of Wales on the question of whether the title should be abolished was approved by the members of the Full Council yesterday.

“Members also voted in favour of the proposal that the Council opposes any investiture being held in Gwynedd, or anywhere on Welsh soil.

“No discussion was had regarding any specific location within the county.”

Also Read

Prince William will be given a more “prominent” role by King Charles
Prince William will be given a more “prominent” role by King Charles

A constitutional expert has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton may...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story