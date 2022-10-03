Prince William to replace King Charles at Cop27 summit

The new monarch will not be attending the COP27 climate change summit.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea coast of Egypt.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘recommended’ him not to attend.

The Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will not be attending the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt, which is scheduled to take place in the following month.

According to a report published by The Sunday Times late on Saturday night, the decision made by the new monarch to withdraw from the important climate change summit came after the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, ‘recommended’ him not to attend.

Later on, it was rumoured that the King would not be attending the conference personally but would instead delegate his attendance to the Prince of Wales. Mark Spencer, the new minister for fisheries and farming, has stated that he believes King Charles’ son William should succeed his father and assume the throne.

He made the following statement: “I’m sure the Prince of Wales will be a huge ambassador for the environment, moving forward.”

The most recent sources, on the other hand, have refuted all of the rumours and confirmed that neither King Charles nor his son Prince William would attend the Cop27 climate meeting, following Prime Minister Truss’s advice that they should abstain from attending.

According to the reports, it has also been confirmed that Prime Minister Truss will not be attending the international conference that will be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea.

