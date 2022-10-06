Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince William ‘upset’ as Prince Harry breaks ‘wingman’ promise

Prince William under fire for spreading rumours about Prince Harry’s mental health

  • Prince William is said to be devastated by Prince Harry’s decision to quit the royal family.
  • He considered Harry as his “wingman” and always wanted him by his side.
  • The Sussex and Wales families are said to have a lot of hatred, hurt and animosity.
When he becomes king, Prince William has always wanted Prince Harry to stand by his side. Especially because he considered Harry as his “wingman,” the Prince of Wales is said to be devastated by his younger brother’s decision to quit the royal family in 2020.

According to author Katie Nicholl:”Of course, it did have an immediate impact on William, his wife, Kate, and their young children.

“There was an increased workload almost overnight, which as a couple, they were very happy to undertake. But of course, it shifted the spotlight onto them and their young family in a way that wouldn’t necessarily have happened so soon.

“I think William always believed that Harry was going to be his wingman. He always believed that was the plan from day one… Harry would be there to support him.”

Later, she said that there is “a lot of hatred, hurt, and animosity” between the Sussex and Wales families.

