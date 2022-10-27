Princess Anne honours the Queen in Uganda

Princess Anne honoured her mother in Uganda. At a luncheon she gave for Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni.

Princess Anne honoured her mother in Uganda.

The Princess Royal, 72, is on her first royal tour with Sir Tim Laurence, 67.

The Princess wore Empress Maria Feodorovna’s Sapphire Brooch.

Advertisement

Princess Anne honoured her mother in Uganda. At a luncheon she gave for Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni and his daughter Natasha at the state palace in Kampala, the Queen’s daughter wore Her Majesty’s sapphire and pearl brooch.

The Ugandan British High Commissioner’s house hosted the celebration on Tuesday night.

Since the Queen’s death in September, the Princess Royal, 72, is on her first royal tour with Sir Tim Laurence, 67.

The Princess wore Empress Maria Feodorovna’s Sapphire Brooch and a navy silk wrap dress to dinner.

The Daily Mail cited Crisscut Magazine’s £500,000 brooch valuation.

The Princess of Wales gave it to her sister Empress Maria Feodorovna, who died in 1928, as a wedding gift in 1866.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth received the brooch in 1952 when Queen Mary bought it for £2,375 after her death.

Also Read King Charles III asked to award devoted Princess Anne Princess Anne has been praised for her loyalty to the Firm since...