Princess Eugenie wins hearts with new announcement

Princess Eugenie will use her Instagram account to connect her fans with those working in the field of slavery.

The announcement was made prior to Anti Slavery Day 2022.

Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, had his military titles revoked after a sexual scandal.

Advertisement

Prior to Anti Slavery Day 2022, Princess Eugenie made the announcement that she will utilize her @TASC org Instagram account as a platform to connect her fans to important figures working in the subject of contemporary slavery.

The second son of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, is the father of Princess Eugenie.

After becoming embroiled in a sexual scandal, Andrew had his military titles and royal patronages revoked.

Although royal experts agree that Andrew was the late Queen’s favourite child, they also agree that his older brother, King Charles, won’t be kind to him.

Also Read Prince Andrew may not enjoy glory days anymore Prince Andrew: Banished aired on Peacock last week. Interviewees were palace guards,...