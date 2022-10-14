Advertisement
Publishers ‘force’ Prince Harry to release the memoir

Publishers ‘force’ Prince Harry to release the memoir

Articles
Publishers ‘force’ Prince Harry to release the memoir

Publishers ‘force’ Prince Harry to release the memoir

  • Prince Harry is being ‘held up’ by the men in black overseeing his contract.
  • If he does not write the book it will really alienate him from his family.
  • The publisher has a lot staked on it and I think it’s a huge problem for them.
According to royal analysts, Prince Harry is ‘regretting’ his stance on the explosive memoir but is being ‘held up’ by the men in black overseeing his contract.

These observations were made in an interview with OK! by renowned author of The Palace Papers and royal biographer.

She opened her statement to the site by saying, “I wouldn’t be surprised if he feels [it’s a mistake] but the truck has rolled along.”

“It’s not just the advance. The publisher has a lot staked on it. I think it’s a huge problem for them. I feel really bad for him at the moment.”

“If he doesn’t do the book I think it’s a real mess, business-wise, and if he does do the book it will really alienate him from his family.”

Before concluding she added, “No matter how bad things are, no one wants to be alienated from their family.”

