Queen Camilla never ‘interfere’ in Prince William’s life

Camilla now has a monopoly after Charles’ aide was forced to resign

Camilla has always been supportive and sympathetic senior member of the royal family.

She never tried to overstep in her interactions with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Kate has a friendship with the King and Queen and Camilla often goes off with them to see art things.

Particularly for Prince William, Queen Camilla has always been a supportive and sympathetic senior member of the royal family.

Even after her marriage to King Charles, the Queen Consort never tried to overstep in her interactions with William and his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Angela Levin, a royal authority, quotes Camilla as saying: “She’s made her mark with him too.

“[This is] because she’s made their father very happy [and] more relaxed.”

She added: “He’s got much more in common now with Charles and she makes everybody laugh.

“When the grandchildren started coming, she didn’t try to take over or suggest things.

“She’s got her own, she’s got her own children but the little ones have taken to her.”

She added: “She doesn’t interfere and they’ve got on very well now.”

She continued by describing how Kate has a friendship with the King and Queen and “often goes off with them to see art things.”

William was “very wary” of Camilla, Ms. Levin later said, and he did not want “anybody stepping in Diana’s shoes.”

