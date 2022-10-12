Advertisement
2022-10-12
Queen Camilla to crowned with King Charles at coronation

Articles
  • The coronation date for Prince Charles was announced on Tuesday.
  • Queen Consort Camilla will receive two sceptres at the coronation.
  • The ceremony will take place in London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2015.
On May 6 of next year, Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned with King Charles III. The coronation date for Prince Charles was revealed by the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Camilla will receive two sceptres at the coronation—one is made of gold and has a cross on top, while the other is ivory and has a dove on top.

For those who don’t know, a sceptre is a ceremonial rod that a queen or monarch carries at some official rituals as a sign of their power.

Following a long tradition that dates back more than 900 years, Charles, 73, will be solemnly crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey.

Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, celebrates his fourth birthday on May 6. He is Charles’ grandchild.

Following the announcement of the coronation date, social media users and royal enthusiasts began debating the rationale behind the royal family’s selection of May 6 as the day.

Others were convinced that King Charles was reaching out to his son and daughter-in-law as he began his reign, while some individuals speculated that it might be the monarch’s confidence.

