Queen consort Camilla to lose ‘consort’ from her title

Journalists for The Times have been told to stop referring to Camilla as the Queen Consort.

Instead they will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen.

“Curious to know if people want to see other outlets do the same?”.

Journalist Jack Blackburn claims that journalists for The Times have been told to stop using the phrase “the Queen Consort” for Camilla.

He said, ‘Whatever clarifying use it had during the mourning period has expired. Queen Camilla is now to be referred to as such or, if there is no risk of confusion, as The Queen.”

Omid Scobie, a royal writer for The Times of London, commented on the article by writing, “Moving forward, The Times of London are dropping the “Consort” from Camilla’s title and will refer to her as Queen Camilla or The Queen. Curious to know if people want to see other outlets do the same?”

