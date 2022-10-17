Queen Consort Camilla will be the face of the Booker Prize 2022

Camilla will present the literary prize after a dinner at the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm.

The event is the first in-person Booker Prize ceremony since 2019.

Dua Lipa, who will also be giving a speech, is expected to meet the Queen Consort.

The Queen Consort Camilla will take the stage at the Booker Prize 2022 ceremony tonight to present the coveted literary prize.

Camilla would attend the ceremony after a dinner at the Roundhouse in Chalk Farm, according to an announcement made by Buckingham Palace last Tuesday.

According to reports, the Queen Consort will be greeted by Roxane Zand, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, after meeting Mark Damazer, chair of the Booker Prize trustees.

Camilla will also meet Truda Spruyt, the managing director of the event’s organiser, Four Communications.

Furthermore, the event’s performers, including Dua Lipa, who will also be giving a speech, are expected to meet the Queen Consort.

