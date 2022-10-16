Queen Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth with teddy bears

Camilla sends Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Paddington Bears’ out of Palace
Camilla is pictured with some of the 1,000 Paddington bears left for...
The royal family released a photograph of Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday. The Queen Consort was photographed with some of the 1,000 teddy bears left in memory of Queen Elizabeth, which will now be donated to a children’s charity.
The photograph was taken by @Chris Jackson at Clarence House on October 13, 2022, the 64th anniversary of the first Paddington bear book.
The bears have been groomed in preparation for their arrival at their new home, according to a statement.
Last month, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96.
