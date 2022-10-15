Queen Elizabeth made plans for Prince Andrew on deathbed

Prince Andrew “looked much like a victim of a cull” at Christmas event

Prince Andrew will not be forced to leave Windsor Castle, according to a source.

The monarch’s favourite son resides in the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

There had been “conversation” regarding his wealth and way of life after her death.

Before she passed away, Queen Elizabeth arranged financial arrangements for Prince Andrew that will keep the royal family from forcing him to leave Windsor Castle, according to a source.

According to the Daily Express, the Queen’s favourite son resides in the Royal Lodge, a Grade II listed home in Windsor Great Park, with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Russell Myers, the Mirror’s royal editor, stated on the Royal Beat podcast that Andrew and Sarah “won’t be getting kicked out” of Windsor.

According to Myers, the Queen “looked after” Andrew because there had been “conversation” regarding his wealth and way of life after the monarch’s passing.

He added: “There’s been a lot of discussion about where Andrew’s money will come from, how he will finance his lifestyle, but the Queen will have looked after him.”

Roya Nikkhah, the Royal Editor of The Sunday Times, and Arthur Edwards, the Royal Photographer of The Sun, were also on the podcast panel.

