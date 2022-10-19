Queen Elizabeth refused to give tiara of Meghan Markle’s choice

The Queen “had to say ‘no’ to Meghan’s first choice,” a book author says.

The emerald tiara Meghan wanted to wear had “scandal attached,” Robert Lacey says.

Instead, she wore a tiara belonging to Queen Mary of Teck instead.

Advertisement

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married for over four years, there is still controversy surrounding their wedding.

The tiara Meghan, 41, wanted to wear had “scandal attached,” according to Robert Lacey’s book Battle of Brothers.

“Unconfirmed by the palace — but not denied — we were told that the Queen felt that she had to say ‘no’ to Meghan’s first choice,” the author said.

The headpiece in question was described as “a beautiful emerald headdress said to have come from Russia.”

The tiara, according to Lacey, “was one of those that had found its way into Windsor hands through ‘undefined,’ not to say dodgy channels — and for an undisclosed price — in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.”

When the Russian Imperial Family was assassinated in 1918, some of the Romanovs’ jewels made their way back to the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

“There was scandal attached. For this reason, the emerald tiara was seldom, if ever, put on public display and it would suit neither the palace nor Meghan herself that spring if newspapers started speculating about which Tsarist princess had worn the tiara and how she had been assassinated,” Lacey noted.

Instead, the tiara Meghan wore “belonged to Queen Mary, who was married to King George V and is Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother,” according to Max Stone of U.K. jeweller Steven Stone. “The centre stone featured in the tiara is actually a brooch, comprised of 10 diamonds and which Mary of Teck received as a wedding gift from the County of Lincoln in 1893.”

Also Read Meghan Markle co actor from deal or no deal rejects ‘bimbo’ claims Claudia Jordon responded to Meghan Markle's comments about Deal or No Deal....