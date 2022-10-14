Advertisement
Queen Margrethe to attack titles of Princess Mary’s kids

  • Princess Mary’s children may lose their titles after four of their relatives had their titles taken away.
  • Two weeks ago, Queen Margrethe stripped her four grandchildren of their royal titles.
  • Prince Christian and Princess Isabelle will retain their titles, an expert said.
Four of Princess Mary’s relatives had their titles removed so they could “lived more normal lives,” according to Queen Margrethe of Denmark, and Princess Mary’s children might also lose their titles.

Two weeks ago, the Danish Queen stripped her four grandchildren—Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10—of their royal titles.

Princess Mary informed the media on Friday that “we will also look at our children’s titles when the time comes” in response to the choice of the queen.

Expert Lars Hovbakke told BT in response to the royal’s remarks that her twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, may soon lose their titles.

“You can easily slim down the royal house by, for example, looking at the twins’ titles. It would correspond to the process that is underway in other European royal houses,” he said.

Prince Christian and Princess Isabelle will retain their titles, the expert said.

“I don’t think it will affect [Princess Isabella] because titles are needed at the top of the succession,” he added.

