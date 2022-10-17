Queen Margrethe tries to pose Prince Christian as ‘ordinary’

Advertisement
  • The Danish royal family shared a black-and-white photo of Prince Christian to mark his 17th birthday.
  • The photo contrasts official portraits of the young prince.
  • Historian Lars Havbakke Sorensen says it is a brilliant strategy to show him as ‘ordinary’.
To commemorate Prince Christian’s 17th birthday, Queen Margrethe and the Danish royal family shared a black-and-white photo of him on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the official account uploaded a photo of the young prince ‘taken by his friend,’ which contrasted with official portraits of the family.

According to royal expert and historian Lars Havbakke Sorensen, the photo is a brilliant strategy to portray the prince as ‘ordinary.’

“It is clear that you want to signal more relaxedness and people-ness, and that he is a completely ordinary young man.

“It signals that he is a prince who lives a completely ordinary everyday life – and it fits the image that you want to draw of him in public,” he added.

The Queen of Denmark had stripped four of her grandchildren of their HRH titles.

“As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist,” the palace statement read.

Prince Joachim’s four children, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, lost their princely titles as a result of the announcement.

Queen Margrethe to attack titles of Princess Mary’s kids
Queen Margrethe to attack titles of Princess Mary’s kids

Princess Mary's children may lose their titles after four of their relatives...

