Rare photos of Camilla’s grandchildren from funeral of Queen

Rare photos of Camilla’s grandchildren from the funeral of the Queen.

Camilla’s rarely-seen grandchildren were sighted at Queen Elizabeth II’s royal funeral on September 19.

Camilla was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married then-Prince Charles.

Tom Parker-Bowles, a food critic and writer who married Sara Buys in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2018, is a child of the former marriage.

Prior to her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, Camilla was wed to Andrew Parker-Bowles.

Tom Parker-Bowles, a food critic and writer who married Sara Buys in 2005 and filed for divorce in 2018, is a child of the former marriage.

However, the couple’s two new children, son Frederick (2010) and daughter Lola (2007), are mostly anonymous.

In addition, Tom’s younger sister Laura wed Harry Lopes in 2006 and gave birth to Eliza, a daughter, and Gus and Louis, twin boys.

Tatler quotes Camilla as saying about her grandchildren: “It’s extremely good because you don’t have to take on the complete burden.

“You may lavish them, indulge them, give them everything their parents won’t let them have, then give them back again.”