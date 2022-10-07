Real name of ‘Meghan Markle’ revealed

Meghan Markle has been “difficult and demanding” from the beginning

The Duchess of Sussex was given the name Rachel Meghan Markle on her birth certificate.

Rachel is, coincidentally, the name of Meghan’s character on the television series Suits.

She was born in 1981 to Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.

Unbeknownst to everyone, Meghan Markle’s birth name is not Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex was given the name Rachel Meghan Markle on her birth certificate. She was born in 1981 to Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland.

The Duchess’ full name was mentioned by Queen Elizabeth in the official Palace statement when she granted her approval for the royal marriage in 2017.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle,” the queen wrote at the time.

Aaron Korsh, the show’s producer, revealed to Radio 4 in 2017 that he really began creating her character when Meghan and Harry first made their relationship public.

He claims that he didn’t actually question Megan about it, saying instead: “I sort of had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you going to do?’”

