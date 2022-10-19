Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reason why King Charles chose May 6 as his coronation date

Reason why King Charles chose May 6 as his coronation date

Articles
Advertisement
Reason why King Charles chose May 6 as his coronation date

Reason why King Charles chose May 6 as his coronation date

Advertisement
  • Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey next May.
  • The coronation ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6.
  • This is so Camilla can celebrate her wedding anniversary on the same day as husband’s coronation.
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony that will follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.

Charles, 73, ascended to the throne automatically following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6.

According to some media reports, King Charles appears to have chosen May 6 to make his wife Camilla happy because the coronation date has special significance for her.

Camilla’s daughter will also be celebrating her wedding anniversary on May 6, according to Hello! Magazine.

As a result, Queen Consort Camilla will have two reasons to rejoice on May 6.

Also Read

How old are King Charles and Queen Camilla?
How old are King Charles and Queen Camilla?

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited east London on Tuesday to learn...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story