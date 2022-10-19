Reason why King Charles chose May 6 as his coronation date

Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey next May.

The coronation ceremony has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6.

This is so Camilla can celebrate her wedding anniversary on the same day as husband’s coronation.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony that will follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.

Charles, 73, ascended to the throne automatically following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6.

According to some media reports, King Charles appears to have chosen May 6 to make his wife Camilla happy because the coronation date has special significance for her.

Camilla’s daughter will also be celebrating her wedding anniversary on May 6, according to Hello! Magazine.

As a result, Queen Consort Camilla will have two reasons to rejoice on May 6.

