  • Reason why King Charles will not attend major international summit
  • Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the new King will not be attending Cop27.
  • Environment Minister Mark Spencer suggests sending Prince William in his place.
  • New PM Liz Truss is said to have intervened to prevent the monarch from attending the event.
In light of rumors that UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss interfered to prevent the king from attending the event dear to his heart, King Charles should not attend Cop27 and should instead send Prince William in his place, according to an environment minister.

Despite his lengthy and ardent support for environmental causes, Buckingham Palace is said to have confirmed that the new King will not be attending the international conference at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The prime minister voiced concerns during a meeting with the monarch at the Palace last month, according to a report in The Sunday Times, and it was decided not to go.

Mark Spencer, a recent addition to Truss’ cabinet, suggested sending Prince William instead because the King currently has “other priorities.”

“I’m not in charge of the king’s diary, luckily”, the new minister for fisheries and farming said on Sunday at a Conservative Environment Network event at the Conservative Conference. “He’s expressed a great deal of interest in the environment in the past, but I think in his new role, as the as the monarch is going to have a lot of other priorities, and I think as he said himself he’s up for others to take up that challenge.”

Spencer argued that William, the son of King Charles, should assume the role going forward: “I’m sure the Prince of Wales will be a huge ambassador for the environment, moving forward.”

