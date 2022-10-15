Royal Mail announces plans to eliminate 10,000 employees

Royal Mail, a British postal service, announced intentions to cut up to 10,000 positions.

Royal Mail, a British postal service, announced intentions to cut up to 10,000 positions on Friday, attributing the decision in part to continuous labour strikes that contributed to a first-half loss.

The declaration came one day after employees launched the first of 19 walkouts in protest of the crucial holiday season, joining other UK industries that were also taking industrial action as sky-high inflation eroded the purchasing power of wages.

The parent company of Royal Mail said in a results statement that the job cutbacks were a result of “the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering promised productivity gains, and decreased parcel volumes,” sending shares tumbling.

“Our operational full-time employee workforce will need to reduce by an estimated 10,000 by the end of August 2023,” International Distributions Services added alongside news it had plunged into the red.

Royal Mail, founded more than 500 years ago, has gone through some of its most difficult times in the previous ten years, especially after its contentious privatisation in 2013.

The company’s primary letter-writing operation has been severely damaged as more and more people converse online.

However, during Britain’s Covid lockdowns, there was a huge demand for parcel delivery, and it was crucial in getting test kits and protective clothing to people in need.

However, the parcel boom of the Covid era has peaked.

The EIIR royal cypher will no longer be seen on any new Royal Mail postboxes following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

Elizabeth II Regina was the cipher’s full name (“queen” in Latin).

Instead, they will have the symbol CIIIR, which stands for Charles III Rex (“king” in Latin). Above each letters will be a crown.

His head will also appear on new British stamps.

