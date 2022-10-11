Sarah Ferguson provides a sincere corgi update on the rehoming of the Queen’s cherished pets

Her and Andrew agreed to find new homes for the cherished pet dogs.

The puppies are “national treasures,” she said.

Sandy and Muick, Sarah Ferguson’s recently adopted corgis, received a nice update from her.

Following Her Majesty’s tragic passing on September 8th, the Duchess of York and her ex-husband Prince Andrew agreed to find new homes for the cherished pet dogs.

The 61-year-old claimed it is a “great honor” to look for the late Queen’s furry friends in an interview with The Telegraph.

The puppies are “national treasures,” she continued, and have been “trained well.”

The additional dogs join the five Norfolk terriers owned by Sarah and Andrew. Little Muick and Sandy also seem to have made a permanent connection with Sarah’s original canine family. The Duchess stated, “They all balance out, the carpet shifts as I move, but I’ve become used to that now.

Prince Andrew gave Muick and another Corgi named Fergus to the Queen last year while the country was under lockdown. In an effort to occupy her while

Prince Philip was in the hospital, the prince bought his mother two brand-new puppies. The late monarch was said to have been “devastated” when Fergus tragically passed away in May 2021.

In order to replace Fergus, it is believed that Prince Andrew bought his mother a new dog named Sandy on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

The late Queen’s corgis, affectionately referred to as “her family,” provided a constant source of solace throughout her reign. They were a “continuous joy” for the monarch, according to her dresser Angela Kelly, and “always brought a smile to everyone’s faces.”

Sarah provided a beautiful update following the mother-of-disclosure two’s of her “new career.”

The mother of two shared a brief video clip from her stay at the Henley Literary Festival on Twitter. The magnificent setting, clips from Sarah, Duchess of York’s time on stage, and a brief peek of the author signing copies of her best-selling book, Her Heart for a Compass, were all included in the video.

