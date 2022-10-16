Sarah Ferguson shares adorable pictures with Queen’s corgis

Sarah Ferguson celebrated her 63rd birthday on Saturday.

She shared photos of herself with the late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, Muick and Sandy.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, celebrated her 63rd birthday on Saturday. She took to social media to share adorable photos of herself with the late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, whom she now looks after at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96. After her death, her son Charles ascended to the throne.

After being accused of raping a young woman, Prince Andrew, the late Queen’s favourite son, was stripped of military titles and royal patronages.

