Sarah Ferguson writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has revealed she wrote a historical romance book.

The 62-year-old said it was a way to relieve stress brought on by her ex-husband’s lawsuit.

Made reference to Virginia Guiffre’s claims of sexual abuse against the Duke of York.

Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently disclosed that she authored a historical romance book as a way to relieve the stress brought on by her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s controversial lawsuit.

The 62-year-old author acknowledged that while penning her latest novel set in the Victorian era, A Most Intriguing Lady, she attempted to “escape through her imagination.”

The royal made reference to Virginia Guiffre’s claims of sexual abuse against the Duke of York.

The Duchess reportedly said: “I escape in life into everything through my imagination and through my will to be joyous” during an interview at the Henley Literary Festival on Wednesday, according to The Times.

Sarah added that she didn’t mind that the incident was covered by the media, stating that “the media are vitally important.”

“’I think the media are vitally important for many different reasons” she explained.

Advertisement

“Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong. And I think we just keep going and never explain too much or say too much,” she added.

Sarah commented, when discussing her desire to become a writer, “Now at least people can say, ‘Oh, she’s the author,’ rather than, ‘She’s . . . err, I don’t know’.”

Also Read King Charles III to cut off Prince Andrew from frontline duties Prince Andrew will not be joining the Firm as a working royal,...