  • Royal Family
  • Serious ‘trust issues’ between Prince William and Prince harry
  • The “fundamental lack of issues” is what causes the conflict between Prince William and Harry.
  • According to an analyst, the conflict is the result of a “trust issue”.
  • William “simply can’t forgive [Harry] for his behaviour,” Katie Nicholl said.
According to an analyst, the “fundamental lack of issues” is what causes the conflict between Prince William and Harry.

The moment she appeared on Dan Wotton According to Katie Nicholl, royal journalist for Vanity Fair, the conflict between the royal family and the Duke of Sussex is the result of a “trust issue.”

“There is a fundamental lack of trust between Charles and William and Harry and Meghan because, quite simply, the royal family just don’t know what’s going to come next with Harry and Meghan,” she said.

“We don’t know what’s going to come out in this autobiography, potentially on their Netflix series … and it is, well understandably, it’s a source of a lot of concern and a massive lack of trust,” Nicholl continued.

“One of the things I was told by a source very close to William is that he just cannot forgive his brother,” she said.

“William simply can’t forgive [Harry], not just for his behaviour and what he’s done and how he’s done it, but look at how much now rests on William,” Nicholl added.

“He always thought that Harry would be his wingman. Now William’s doing it on his own. Thank goodness he’s got Kate by his side because together, they’re a really strong team,” she added.

