Edition: English
Soldier dies days after attending Queen Elizabeth funeral

  • A British soldier who carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was found dead on Wednesday.
  • Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, was instrumental in following the Queen’s casket during her state funeral.
  • Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate him but he was declared dead on the spot.
UK Daily Express reports that a British army soldier who carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was found dead. According to the publication, the 18-year-old Guardsman was instrumental in following the Queen’s casket during her state funeral procession earlier this month.

According to the complaint, emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate youngster Jack Burnell-Williams at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge around 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

The soldier was declared dead on the spot.

Laura Williams, the soldier’s mother, expressed her grief over his passing in the following words: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”

