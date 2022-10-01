Soldier dies days after attending Queen Elizabeth funeral

A British soldier who carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was found dead on Wednesday.

Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, was instrumental in following the Queen’s casket during her state funeral.

Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate him but he was declared dead on the spot.

Advertisement

UK Daily Express reports that a British army soldier who carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was found dead. According to the publication, the 18-year-old Guardsman was instrumental in following the Queen’s casket during her state funeral procession earlier this month.

According to the complaint, emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate youngster Jack Burnell-Williams at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge around 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

The soldier was declared dead on the spot.

Laura Williams, the soldier’s mother, expressed her grief over his passing in the following words: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”

Also Read London Mayor approves Queen Elizabeth statue in Trafalgar Square Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has backed the Royal Family's wish for...