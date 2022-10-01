Soldier dies days after attending Queen Elizabeth funeral

London Mayor approves Queen Elizabeth statue in Trafalgar Square
UK Daily Express reports that a British army soldier who carried Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was found dead. According to the publication, the 18-year-old Guardsman was instrumental in following the Queen’s casket during her state funeral procession earlier this month.
According to the complaint, emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate youngster Jack Burnell-Williams at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge around 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday.
The soldier was declared dead on the spot.
Laura Williams, the soldier’s mother, expressed her grief over his passing in the following words: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”
