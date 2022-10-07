Sussex citizens organizes petition to drop Meghan, Harry’s titles

Meghan Markle ‘resumed hostilities’ with Royal Family on Queen’s death
Meghan Markle's battles with Prince Harry have allegedly resumed 'immediately'. This accusation...
A petition to get Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Roy titles removed has apparently been organized by the residents of Sussex.
Although the information could not be independently verified, royal author Angelia Levin could be spotted circulating it online.
She relayed the information without making any remarks.
Known as a royal authority who supports the monarchy, Levin just published a book about Queen Consort Camilla.
On television and social media, Levin frequently criticises Meghan and Harry for various reasons.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.