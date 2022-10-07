Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Sussex citizens organizes petition to drop Meghan, Harry’s titles
Sussex citizens organizes petition to drop Meghan, Harry’s titles

Sussex citizens organizes petition to drop Meghan, Harry’s titles

Articles
Advertisement
Sussex citizens organizes petition to drop Meghan, Harry’s titles

Experts says royal exit of Meghan Markle and harry was a mistake

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Roy titles could be in jeopardy.
  • A petition to get them removed has been circulated by Sussex residents.
  • Royal author Angelia Levin was spotted circulating the information on social media.
Advertisement

A petition to get Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Roy titles removed has apparently been organized by the residents of Sussex.

Although the information could not be independently verified, royal author Angelia Levin could be spotted circulating it online.

She relayed the information without making any remarks.

Known as a royal authority who supports the monarchy, Levin just published a book about Queen Consort Camilla.

On television and social media, Levin frequently criticises Meghan and Harry for various reasons.

Also Read

Meghan Markle ‘resumed hostilities’ with Royal Family on Queen’s death
Meghan Markle ‘resumed hostilities’ with Royal Family on Queen’s death

Meghan Markle's battles with Prince Harry have allegedly resumed 'immediately'. This accusation...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story