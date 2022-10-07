Sussex citizens organizes petition to drop Meghan, Harry’s titles

Experts says royal exit of Meghan Markle and harry was a mistake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Roy titles could be in jeopardy.

A petition to get them removed has been circulated by Sussex residents.

Royal author Angelia Levin was spotted circulating the information on social media.

Although the information could not be independently verified, royal author Angelia Levin could be spotted circulating it online.

She relayed the information without making any remarks.

Known as a royal authority who supports the monarchy, Levin just published a book about Queen Consort Camilla.

On television and social media, Levin frequently criticises Meghan and Harry for various reasons.

