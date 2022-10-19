‘The Crown’ actress Elizabeth Debicki discusses Princess Diana’s life

The upcoming season will reportedly depict her final days.

The Crown, Netflix’s highly anticipated royal series, is set to premiere on November 9, 2022. The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana, spoke out about how the storyline is being handled with vigilance and sensitivity.

The upcoming season of the show will reportedly depict Princess Diana’s final days before her tragic death in 1997.

Debicki spoke exclusively to Entertainment Weekly about playing such an iconic and challenging role.

“I’ll say that Peter [Morgan, series creator] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors,” the Australian actor, 32, said.

She added, “The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that’s my experience of the show.”

The Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris while being pursued by paparazzi. For years, newspapers covered Diana’s relationship, marriage, and divorce from (then) Prince Charles.

Diana’s decision to leave the Royal Family, as well as her relationship with Dodi Fayed, who died in the car crash, remain hotly debated topics to this day.

