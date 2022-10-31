Advertisement
date 2022-10-31
The infamous Charles and Camilla phone call will be shown in “The Crown”

The upcoming season of The Crown will feature a depiction of the infamous phone call between Charles and Camilla, reports.

The phone call, popularly known as “tampongate,” was captured by an amateur radio enthusiast who overheard the “chat of two young lovers” while switching audio channels.

Then-prince said to Camilla that he wanted to “live inside” her throughout their talk.

The content may seem “embarrassing,” but it is meant to convey the future King and Queen Consort’s love for one another, according to the reports.

According to the source, the call will be recast “sympathetically as two young people in love.”

On Saturday night, a source referred to the decision to include contentious scenes in the program as “crass” and “in horrible taste.”

