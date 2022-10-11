The Prince and Princess of Wales taped a special program.

Prior to World Mental Health Day on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales taped a special program for BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat.

The royal couple was invited to moderate a debate with activists and subject matter experts in the area of mental health by the youth-oriented news program.

The royal couple discussed their plans to take over the radio on Tuesday at 12.45 pm during a pre-recorded section of Newsbeat. Princess Kate joked, “Newsbeat will sound little different.”

“Cate and I have taped a special program, taking over the airwaves to talk about the significance of mental health,” Prince William continued in reference to World Mental Health Day.

The father of three was quoted in an excerpt from the extra-special program as saying: “A good comparison to use is a toolbox. Many people don’t recognize their needs until they are fulfilled.

“You don’t always have the skills or the expertise to be able to confront that. You can be living one life one minute and something drastically changes.”

Kate said, speaking of the multiplicity of coping strategies, “There’s no right or wrong, different things will work for different individuals.

Aled Haydn Jones, the controller of BBC Radio 1, said: “It’s been wonderful to have The Prince and Princess of Wales back in our studios to talk about a subject that is dear to both of their hearts and the hearts of our audience.

It means a lot to us that we can all work together to help combat the stigma surrounding this issue since what was addressed today will resonate with so many of our listeners.

The royal couple’s unexpected revelation follows their day-long trip of Northern Ireland last week. Prince William and Kate engaged in a number of engagements throughout the day with a variety of cross-community organizations that provide assistance to people from various backgrounds.

At a bustling outdoor market in Belfast’s city center, the royal couple once participated in a competitive cocktail-making competition. The next-in-line to the throne and his wife chuckled as they competed to create the potent drink the fastest before William was crowned the victor.

The wholesome clip delighted viewers, and they quickly posted their guesses online. One person wrote: “Love the fun but competitive nature,” and another person wrote: “The Princess, obviously!” Added a third: “Adding a string of blue heart emoticons, she said, “Catherine,” and a fourth person added, “Catherine! awesome video Drinks seem to be wonderful!”

