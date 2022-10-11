Advertisement
The “wonderful” update from Prince Harry on Lilibet’s voice

The “wonderful” update from Prince Harry on Lilibet’s voice

  • Prince Harry is providing a sweet update.
  • Lilibet is in the beginning stages of speaking her first words.
  • Lili is learning to utilize her voice, he says.
On behalf of his youngest child, Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry is providing a sweet update.

The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle’s one-year-old daughter is in the beginning stages of speaking her first words.

A family asked Harry about Lili during a discussion with the recipients of the Inspirational WellChild Award, and Harry answered enthusiastically.

“They are flourishing. Lili is learning to utilize her voice, which is fantastic, and Archie is very, very active.”

Harry was also sent sympathies for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II during the meeting.

A supporter expressed regret about the Queen, your grandmother.

Early in 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet. Archie Harrison, a boy born to the couple in 2019, is also a family member.

