What’s cooking between King Charles and Prince Harry, Meghan?

The coronation date for King Charles was revealed by the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 of next year, according to a statement.
Following a long tradition that dates back more than 900 years, Charles, 73, will be solemnly crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey.
The palace announced that 75-year-old Queen Consort Camilla, the monarch’s wife, will also be crowned.
Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, celebrates his fourth birthday on May 6. He is Charles’ grandchild.
Following the announcement of the coronation date, social media users and royal enthusiasts began debating the rationale behind the royal family’s selection of May 6 as the day.
Others were convinced that King Charles was reaching out to his son and daughter-in-law as he began his reign, while some individuals speculated that it might be the monarch’s confidence.
