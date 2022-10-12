What’s cooking between King Charles and Prince Harry, Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to see King Charles’ ruthless side after their continuous attempts to tarnish the Royal Family. Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl issued these insights in her interview with GB News. She pointed towards the King becoming “ruthless” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in case they decide to continue “tarnishing” the royal brand. “We could be prepared to see the King’s ruthless side,” she warned in her interview with the outlet. “Charles is not going to stand back and let his family or the institution or the reputation of the Crown – which is everything to him – be tarnished.” “Certainly not by two members of the family. [The] whole issue of titles is up for discussion. That trust, that respect, has to be earned.” She also addressed the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two kids and added, “I don’t think they’re going to get those titles if they’re seen to be tarnishing the institution.” “I think, perhaps, there might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan’s titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy, absolutely.”

The coronation date for Prince Charles III was announced by the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The monarch will be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2015.

His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned at the same time as her husband.

The coronation date for King Charles was revealed by the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 of next year, according to a statement.

Following a long tradition that dates back more than 900 years, Charles, 73, will be solemnly crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey.

The palace announced that 75-year-old Queen Consort Camilla, the monarch’s wife, will also be crowned.

Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, celebrates his fourth birthday on May 6. He is Charles’ grandchild.

Following the announcement of the coronation date, social media users and royal enthusiasts began debating the rationale behind the royal family’s selection of May 6 as the day.

Others were convinced that King Charles was reaching out to his son and daughter-in-law as he began his reign, while some individuals speculated that it might be the monarch’s confidence.

