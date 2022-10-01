Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Why King Charles III is facing towards left on Royal coin ?

Why King Charles III is facing towards left on Royal coin ?

Articles
Advertisement
Why King Charles III is facing towards left on Royal coin ?

Why King Charles III is facing towards left on Royal coin ?

Advertisement
  • The Royal Mint has released the image of Charles III that will appear on UK coins.
  • According to custom, the King’s image will be facing to the left, away from his mother.
  • Alastair Bruce said Edward VIII thought his left-facing profile was more attractive.
Advertisement

The Royal Mint, the authorized manufacturer of UK coinage, has released the image of King Charles III that will appear on those coins.

According to custom, the King’s image will be facing to the left, away from his mother.

Alastair Bruce, a Sky News reporter, provided an intriguing tale regarding the picture when commenting on the coin.

He said, “The King looks left, Elizabeth II right. George V & VI looked left. Tradition is direction of head changes each reign.”

He added, “But Edward VIII insisted on breaking this.

In contrast to tradition, Edward VIII thought his left-facing profile was more attractive.”

Advertisement

When referring to the former King’s abdication barely months after ascending to the throne, a Twitter user said, “Didn’t work out well for him though.

Also Read

A close friend of King Charles criticizes Meghan Markle for her “concrete dress”
A close friend of King Charles criticizes Meghan Markle for her “concrete dress”

Nicky Haslam is an Old Etonian interior designer and close friend of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dwayne applauds Chris Hemsworth as he completes 200 minutes underwater
Dwayne applauds Chris Hemsworth as he completes 200 minutes underwater
Prince Harry raises risk for his family after revealing kill counts: Expert
Prince Harry raises risk for his family after revealing kill counts: Expert
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story