Why King Charles III is facing towards left on Royal coin ?

Alastair Bruce said Edward VIII thought his left-facing profile was more attractive.

The Royal Mint, the authorized manufacturer of UK coinage, has released the image of King Charles III that will appear on those coins.

According to custom, the King’s image will be facing to the left, away from his mother.

Alastair Bruce, a Sky News reporter, provided an intriguing tale regarding the picture when commenting on the coin.

He said, “The King looks left, Elizabeth II right. George V & VI looked left. Tradition is direction of head changes each reign.”

He added, “But Edward VIII insisted on breaking this.

In contrast to tradition, Edward VIII thought his left-facing profile was more attractive.”

When referring to the former King’s abdication barely months after ascending to the throne, a Twitter user said, “Didn’t work out well for him though.

