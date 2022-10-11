Prince William may revive Charles’ desire to settle down in West country.

He recently received a beautiful estate in Herefordshire.

Charles wanted his family to settle back in the mansion.

King Charles III’s desire to settle down with Kate Middleton and establish a home in the West Country may be revived by Prince William, who recently received a beautiful estate in Herefordshire.

Royal experts claim that Charles intended his older son to bring his family back into the mansion that the Duchy of Cornwall had purchased before William left for study in Scotland and renovate it, according to GloucestershireLive.

Charles’ proposals were eclipsed by William’s other plans, and he decided to relocate to Windsor Castle with his wife and three children.

According to recent sources, the newly appointed Prince of Wales has inherited the 128,000-acre estate, which cost nearly £1 billion.

The “cost of living crisis” in Britain has led to the next King wishing to reduce customs for his coronation.

The royal event, which is scheduled to take place the next year, will last only an hour as opposed to the customary three.

According to sources, the number of visitors would also be decreased from 8000 to 2000.

There are roughly 700 peers, but they won’t all be present, according to Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Mather, who said, “The same with MPs: they won’t all be present because he’s not being crowned for them.” He is being crowned in the people’s honor.

