A former royal protection officer has disclosed that Prince Andrew shouts’ if …

If they weren’t, he would get mad at his staff.

Former aide informed UNILAD he noticed 72 teddy bears on Andrew’s bed.

Page thought Prince Andrew was “extremely irritating” and “quite angry”

Advertisement

Paul Page, a former royal protection officer, has said some interesting things about how and why disgraced Prince Andrew acts.

Page, who worked at Buckingham Palace as a royal protection officer from 1998 to 2004, said that the Duke of York would “scream and shout” if his 72 teddies were not put back in the right place.

Andrew, the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth II, liked it when his stuffed animals were put back in the right place. If they weren’t, he would get mad at his staff.

The 62-year-old man, who is no longer employed by the firm, had dozens of stuffed toys that had to be carefully placed on his bed by the staff to avoid “abuse.”

Prince Andrew is doing everything he can to get his royal title back and stay in the public eye. The Queen took away his military titles and the right to use his HRH title earlier this year because of what was said to be his bad behavior.

Also Read Kate Middleton ‘working to bring change in UK’ A royal expert says Kate Middleton can set new rules as Princess...

Advertisement

The former aide told UNILAD about what he saw when he went into Andrew’s bedroom: 72 stuffed teddy bears on the Duke of York’s bed. During an alarm check for the royal apartments, a coworker showed him a “laminated card” with a picture of the bed, complete with a line of stuffed animals. According to Mr. Page’s coworker, the card would stay in a cabinet near the bed so that the maids could “put them back exactly like they are in that picture.”

Page also thought about how his first impression of Prince Andrew was that he was “very annoying” and “very angry.”