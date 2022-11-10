A guest’s comments about losing her daughter “devastated” Meghan Markle

During their conversation, Meghan said that Jackson’s fight for her daughter’s life was the “biggest challenge of all.

Meghan Markle couldn’t say anything after a podcast guest talked about how hard it was for her when her young daughter died.

In the most recent episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex asked makeup mogul and medical advocate Victoria Jackson to join her.

During their conversation, Meghan said that Jackson’s fight for her daughter’s life was the “biggest challenge of all.”

Victoria, one of Meghan’s best friends in California, said that her daughter’s illness started with a headache near her eye.

The media said that Ali, who was only 13, died tragically in 2008 from a disease called neuromyelitis optica (NMO).

Victoria added, “It’s sort of like every parent’s worst nightmare all of a sudden.” “You have a child who hasn’t even been sick, you know?”

Doctors told Victoria about her daughter’s health problems while she was in the hospital.”And they tell me that she has four years to live,” she added.

During the recording, Meghan remained quiet after listening to the harrowing story. She went on to say, “I can’t even imagine as a mom hearing that your daughter has four years to live.”

Victoria said that the tragic death of her daughter was the reason she and her husband, Bill Guthy, started the Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation. The foundation supports basic scientific research to find new treatments for NMO and, eventually, a cure.