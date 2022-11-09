A video shows how King Charles and Camilla reacted to the hecklers

Thousands of people protested against King Charles III and his wife Camilla,

Thousands of people protested against King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, when they went to northern England on Wednesday.

Eggs were almost thrown at the new king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. During their stroll through the town, a protester threw eggs at the royal couple. They were quickly taken away.

King Charles kept his cool and kept meeting royal fans. Camilla, on the other hand, seemed upset for a while, but the cheering crowd helped her get her smile back.

A protester was also heard shouting “This country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king” before he was taken away by police.

Fans who had gathered at the historic Micklegate Bar for the visit started yelling at the protester, “God save the King” and “shame on you.”

On the first day of his two-day trip to Yorkshire, Charles also went to an art show about the transatlantic slave trade. The new King also joked around with employees at the Morrisons headquarters in Bradford.