“Archetypes” by Meghan Markle is “headline bait,” says an expert

People have said that Meghan Markle’s podcast, “Archetypes,” is just “headline bait” because she and Prince Harry “need to deliver” on their Spotify project.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, said in an article for news.au.com that Meghan’s use of “headline bait” for her podcast shows that she and Prince Harry “need to deliver” on their Spotify deal.

“On a purely pragmatic level, the latter would make sense.” Meghan has proven herself to be a successful businessperson (she was and is the only self-made millionaire to have joined the Royal Family).

“Given that she and Harry signed a reported $38 million deal with Spotify back in 2020, they need to deliver, and some headline bait strewn about the place, either on purpose or not, must surely only help,” Daniela added.

The expert said it was “very hard” for the couple to move. “Why does her palace past come up in so many of her podcast episodes that are supposed to be about her bright future?”

“Why, for someone so happy to see the back of the footmen so she could “find freedom,” is she so unwilling to stop talking about her experiences inside the Windsors’ midst?”