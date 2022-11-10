Australian monarchists criticise “The Crown’s” “inaccurate” portrayal of King Charles

Australian monarchists have criticised The Crown for telling “lies and half-truths” about King Charles III and The Firm.

Philip Benwell, who is the head of the Australian Monarchist League, said: “Whilst it [Netflix] has since added an inadequate disclaimer to its marketing for The Crown, saying the show is a “fictional dramatization” “inspired by a real-life event,” it should nevertheless state that the real-life events depicted are not in any way reflective of the actual situations described as they are entirely imagined and scripted accordingly.”

“If they are not, the droves of people who will leave Netflix will undoubtedly prove them wrong,” he said.

“It’s one thing to make a story like Robin Hood that is obviously made up, but it’s quite another to make a series that is full of lies and mistakes about people who are still alive,” he said.

Philip kept saying, “It is also disgraceful that Netflix is airing their new series two months after the death of the Queen and just over six months from the coronation of the King, about whom the series contains falsehoods.”

“I believe that Netflix has been negligent in its duty to the public by not providing any sort of accuracy about such “real-life events.”