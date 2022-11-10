Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Australian monarchists criticise “The Crown’s” “inaccurate” portrayal of King Charles
Australian monarchists criticise “The Crown’s” “inaccurate” portrayal of King Charles

Australian monarchists criticise “The Crown’s” “inaccurate” portrayal of King Charles

Articles
Advertisement
Australian monarchists criticise “The Crown’s” “inaccurate” portrayal of King Charles

King Charles & The Crown Cover

Advertisement
  • Australian monarchists have criticised The Crown for telling “lies and half-truths” about King Charles III and The Firm.
  • If they are not, the droves of people who will leave Netflix will undoubtedly prove them wrong,
  • I believe that Netflix has been negligent in its duty to the public by not providing any sort of accuracy about such “real-life events.
Advertisement

Australian monarchists have criticised The Crown for telling “lies and half-truths” about King Charles III and The Firm.

Philip Benwell, who is the head of the Australian Monarchist League, said: “Whilst it [Netflix] has since added an inadequate disclaimer to its marketing for The Crown, saying the show is a “fictional dramatization” “inspired by a real-life event,” it should nevertheless state that the real-life events depicted are not in any way reflective of the actual situations described as they are entirely imagined and scripted accordingly.”

“If they are not, the droves of people who will leave Netflix will undoubtedly prove them wrong,” he said.

“It’s one thing to make a story like Robin Hood that is obviously made up, but it’s quite another to make a series that is full of lies and mistakes about people who are still alive,” he said.

Also Read

“Archetypes” by Meghan Markle is “headline bait,” says an expert
“Archetypes” by Meghan Markle is “headline bait,” says an expert

The expert said it was "very hard" for the couple to move....

Philip kept saying, “It is also disgraceful that Netflix is airing their new series two months after the death of the Queen and just over six months from the coronation of the King, about whom the series contains falsehoods.”

Advertisement

“I believe that Netflix has been negligent in its duty to the public by not providing any sort of accuracy about such “real-life events.”

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir raises the temperature with her new pool photoshoot
Hania Aamir raises the temperature with her new pool photoshoot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry
Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child
Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child
Prince Andrew earns the title of ‘longest man in lockdown’
Prince Andrew earns the title of ‘longest man in lockdown’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got new tattoos on first valentine together
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got new tattoos on first valentine together
Syra Yousuf’s wedding dance song in 'Babylicious' is out
Syra Yousuf’s wedding dance song in 'Babylicious' is out
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story