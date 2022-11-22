Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewels’

The theft of the Belgian Queen’s Paris apartment made headlines.

The Royal Palace didn’t believe what the French newspaper Le Parisien said.

The newspaper said the apartment’s identity was “ambiguous.”

Advertisement

A theft at the Queen’s apartment in Paris brought the Belgian Royal Family to everyone’s attention.

But the Royal Palace didn’t believe what the French newspaper Le Parisien said.

According to a recent article, the break-in resulted in the theft of “several millions of euros’ worth of jewelry and leather goods.”

The newspaper, on the other hand, made it clear that there was “ambiguity about the identity” of the apartment.

The palace told the Belgian news agency Belga that the Queen does not own such a property in the French capital.

“The original article from ‘Le Parisien’ that linked the theft to an apartment belonging to the Queen is therefore incorrect,” they added.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called ‘very bold’ after award reaction It's very brazen of them to have accepted the award." On December...

On Princess Elisabeth’s birthday this month, the Belgian Royal Palace released beautiful portraits of the 21-year-old royal.

“Elisabeth celebrates her 21st birthday today! “What do you wish for her for her birthday?” The palace posted on Twitter and Instagram.