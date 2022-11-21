Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Broad-shouldered’ King Charles will ‘swallow’ Prince Harry’s memoir fallout

‘Broad-shouldered’ King Charles will ‘swallow’ Prince Harry’s memoir fallout

Articles
Advertisement
‘Broad-shouldered’ King Charles will ‘swallow’ Prince Harry’s memoir fallout

Prince Harry & King Charles

Advertisement
  • I believe Charles and William will succeed, Dunlop said.
  • “We know they’re hurting, and recollections may vary,
  • “There has been a lot of stress and anxiety around this book coming out by Harry…
Advertisement

A royal expert says that King Charles will deal with the fallout from his son Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir by taking a “broad-shouldered” approach to the monarchy.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop told the media that King Charles and Prince William’s “broad-shouldered” monarchy will be able to handle any problems that may arise when Prince Harry’s book Spare comes out early next year.

As per Dunlop, “There has been a lot of stress and anxiety around this book coming out by Harry…

“I kind of think he and Meghan are a sideshow.” “We know they are in pain; we know that “recollections may vary,” but I think the monarchy is broad-shouldered enough to just suck it up,” she said.

“I think Charles and William will do just that, the never explain, never complain motto,” Dunlop said.

Also Read

Prince Harry will be “left out in the cold” following the Netflix series
Prince Harry will be “left out in the cold” following the Netflix series

With Her Majesty's death, the public has turned. Netflix's documentary series will...

Advertisement

It’s important to remember that the late Queen Elizabeth learned from her own mother to “never explain and never complain.” This was her main motto during her historic 70-year reign.

It’s also important to note that Dunlop’s use of the phrase “recollections may vary” may be a reference to the Queen’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newsworthy interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which they accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story