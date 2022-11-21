‘Broad-shouldered’ King Charles will ‘swallow’ Prince Harry’s memoir fallout

I believe Charles and William will succeed, Dunlop said.

A royal expert says that King Charles will deal with the fallout from his son Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir by taking a “broad-shouldered” approach to the monarchy.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop told the media that King Charles and Prince William’s “broad-shouldered” monarchy will be able to handle any problems that may arise when Prince Harry’s book Spare comes out early next year.

“I kind of think he and Meghan are a sideshow.” “We know they are in pain; we know that “recollections may vary,” but I think the monarchy is broad-shouldered enough to just suck it up,” she said.

“I think Charles and William will do just that, the never explain, never complain motto,” Dunlop said.

It’s important to remember that the late Queen Elizabeth learned from her own mother to “never explain and never complain.” This was her main motto during her historic 70-year reign.

It’s also important to note that Dunlop’s use of the phrase “recollections may vary” may be a reference to the Queen’s response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newsworthy interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, in which they accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism.