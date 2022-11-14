Camilla fears being killed before becoming queen

Advertisement
Camilla is said to be worried that there is a plan to kill King Charles, which would make it impossible for her to become queen with him.

During an interview, a source close to Globe magazine told the magazine about these things.

At first, they said, “Camilla is convinced there’s a plot to get rid of her, and she’ll never be crowned queen.”

Currently, “she trusts no one, and the current tensions in the royal family aren’t making her feel any more secure.”

Because Queen Elizabeth made her Queen Consort instead of Princess Consort, she thinks there have already been attempts to kill her.

They also said that this news was not a joke and that it “riled certain royal family members as well as a huge chunk of the British public,” mainly because “they don’t understand why Charles’ mistress is being rewarded.”

The source also said, “I’m told there are secret discussions behind palace doors to find a way to persuade her to step aside for Charles’ sake and the future of the monarchy.” Nobody doubts how difficult it will be.”

Camilla is likewise convinced they were brazen assassination attempts. She doesn’t believe any of the incidents were accidents or coincidences. And this latest midair emergency was another. She believes there are people in the palace who hate her and want her out.

