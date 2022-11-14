Advertisement
Camilla insecure with Kate Middleton's popularity

Articles
Camilla insecure with Kate Middleton’s popularity

  • She fears Kate will steal her thunder, a source told International Business Times.
  • The queen consort feels belittled by the public’s preference for Kate over her.
  • Prince William and Kate will actively participate in organising coronation of King Charle.
The most well-liked British royals are Kate Middleton and Prince William, and Queen Consort Camilla appears envious of the Princess of Wales’ increasing notoriety.

According to The Star Magazine, International Business Times, quoting a source, Camilla feels belittled by the public’s preference for Kate Middleton over her.

According to the story, Prince William and his wife Kate will actively participate in organising the coronation of King Charles the following year.

But according to rumours, Queen Consort Camilla is not pleased.

Although Easter is a sacred day, the source said,  “While it’s a sacred day, they want to make it more exciting and less sombre. William and Kate’s popularity is at an all-time high. The public is far more interested in seeing William and Kate and their children.

“She (Camilla) feels slighted that more attention is paid to Kate. She fears Kate will steal her thunder!,” the person continued.

