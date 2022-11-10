Camilla says she can’t imagine living without dogs

Advertisement
  • Camilla, King Charles’s wife, stated that she “could not imagine” life without her beloved dogs.
  • She wrote about this in her new book, Top Dogs: A British Love Affair.
  • The Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which she supports, gave the Queen Consort two Jack Russells.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, has demonstrated her affection for animals by praising her two rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell, as “both colourful characters.”

Camilla, King Charles’s wife, stated that she “could not imagine” life without her beloved dogs.

Beth and Bluebell, two Jack Russells, were given to the Queen Consort by the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which she supports.

She said these things in her new book, Top Dogs: A British Love Affair, which is about how people and dogs get along.

Camilla continued, “dogs have been a vital part of our lives” for generations as working animals and “faithful friends.”

