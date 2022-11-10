Camilla seems in good spirits as she honours war dead at Westminster Abbey

Camilla, the Queen Consort, presided over remembrances at the 94th Field of Remembrance.

The 75-year-old wife of King Charles placed a cross in honour of those who had died while serving.

After meeting veterans, the Queen Consort showed her love of animals

On Thursday at Westminster Abbey, Camilla, the Queen Consort, presided over remembrances at the 94th Field of Remembrance.

The 75-year-old wife of King Charles placed a cross in honour of those who had died while serving. Veterans from all over the country gathered at the Westminster Abbey grounds for the service and two minutes of silence.

After meeting veterans, the Queen Consort showed her love of animals by patting a support dog that was waiting in line with his owner.

Camilla looked upbeat and spoke with guests while wearing a stunning emerald coat and fascinator. She also put up a small cross as a way to show her respect for the soldiers who have died in battle over the years.