Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s “biggest PR effort”

Camilla Parker Bowles, who became Queen Consort after Elizabeth II died, was basically cancelled overnight when her phone call with Charles was made public.

But thanks to The Firm’s great “PR,” the public’s view of the royal has changed a lot since then.

During her talk with Tiwa Adebayo, a royal expert, she said:

“People felt outraged at their blatant disrespect for Diana; staunch loyalists even questioned Charles’s ability to rule.”

“Being royal, of course, Charles was shielded from the worst of the vitriol.” “[That] was reserved for the “evil temptress” who had led our future king astray,” Tiwa said.

“The rehabilitation of Camilla Parker Bowles’s reputation has been The Firm’s single greatest PR project to date,” Adebayo says. “It’s taken the better part of 25 years, but it’s clear that the tides have well and truly turned.”