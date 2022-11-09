Cast of ‘The Crown’ thinks viewers know it is fiction

King Charles to get more screen time in ‘The Crown’

The acclaimed Netflix series “The Crown” returns for a fifth season on Wednesday.

It has received criticism for its dramatised narrative and requests for disclaimers.

Critics have lauded Elizabeth Debicki’s portrayal of Princess Diana.

Advertisement

The new cast of the popular Netflix series “The Crown” debuted the new season on Tuesday, saying that fans already understand that it is a drama and do not require a disclaimer for its fictionalized plotlines.

The acclaimed programme, which depicts the royal family in the 1990s when they dealt with marital difficulties, opposition from the general public, and a fire at Windsor Castle, returns for a fifth season on Wednesday.

It has gotten flak for its dramatised narrative and requests for disclaimers. Concern has been expressed by certain critics regarding the show’s screening just two months after Elizabeth’s passing and the potential effects it may have on her son Charles’ reign.

“The Crown,” according to Netflix, is a “fictional dramatisation” that was motivated by actual events.

“Everyone has watched ‘The Crown’ for four seasons, hasn’t bothered them before,” actor Imelda Staunton, who plays Elizabeth in season five, told Reuters.

“I think the audience will be comforted by just spending time with these people again.”

Advertisement

Elizabeth died while Staunton was filming season 6 of her show.

“I was inconsolable that night and it surprised me… I thought ‘Well I’ve been living with her so closely with her for 2 and half years’… (Seeing) People lining up to see her, it was so moving.”

The late Princess Diana’s divorce from Charles and his current wife Camilla Parker-Bowles are among the new storylines.

“It’s a time of his life that was not only the prime of his life but also in many ways the most difficult time of his life,” actor Dominic West, who plays Charles, said.

“I felt enormous empathy and sympathy for him, and that’s been one of the challenges and also the joys of playing him… I don’t think (season five) is flattering but I think it’s fair.”

“It was a very hard time for her and I wanted to do justice to that,” said Olivia Williams, who plays Camilla.

Advertisement

Although there have been conflicting reviews for season 5, most critics have lauded Elizabeth Debicki for her portrayal of Diana.

She stated of her pre-role research, “When you join ‘The Crown’… there’s an enormous amount of archival footage that’s available to you, so I just dove in.” Reuters

Also Read Queen Elizabeth, played by Imelda Staunton, calls season 5 of “The Crown” a “genuine line” The fifth season of The Crown is coming to Netflix on Wednesday,...